B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

VPG stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

