Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Decreased by KeyCorp

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westrock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of WRK opened at $27.00 on Friday. Westrock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Westrock by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Westrock by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.