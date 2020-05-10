Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATB opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

