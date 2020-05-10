Alphatec (ATEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) will be posting its Q1 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Alphatec has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93.

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,831.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

