Diamond Eagle Acquisition (ATCX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.68 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATCX. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

