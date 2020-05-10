Diamond Eagle Acquisition (ATCX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.68 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATCX. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.