Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $36.04 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -35.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $367,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,940 shares of company stock valued at $8,229,220 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

