William Blair Weighs in on Black Knight Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

