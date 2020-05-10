Magellan Health (MGLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Magellan Health to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Magellan Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.34-4.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.43-4.14 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect Magellan Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGLN opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

