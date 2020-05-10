Magellan Health (MGLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Magellan Health to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Magellan Health has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.34-4.14 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.43-4.14 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect Magellan Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MGLN opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.
About Magellan Health
Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.
