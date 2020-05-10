ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.57 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in ICF International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ICF International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.