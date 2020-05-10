Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $167,250 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

