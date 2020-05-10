Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BWXT)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $167,250 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Earnings History and Estimates for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Alphatec Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Alphatec Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Diamond Eagle Acquisition to Release Earnings on Monday
Diamond Eagle Acquisition to Release Earnings on Monday
Adaptive Biotechnologies to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Adaptive Biotechnologies to Release Earnings on Tuesday
William Blair Weighs in on Black Knight Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on Black Knight Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Magellan Health to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Magellan Health to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report