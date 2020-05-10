Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,811 shares of company stock valued at $48,521. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

