International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 6.20-6.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.20-6.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.