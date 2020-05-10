ValuEngine Downgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Sell

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.58. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

