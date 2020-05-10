DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

DISH stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

