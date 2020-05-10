Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAIN. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

