Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAIN. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Komatsu to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Komatsu to Sell
DISH Network Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
DISH Network Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Gladstone Investment Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Gladstone Investment Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Malibu Boats to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Malibu Boats to Sell
Gerdau Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
Gerdau Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations to “Hold”
ValuEngine Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report