ValuEngine Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $810.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.02. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $3,591,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

