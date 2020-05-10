Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of GGB opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.21. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Gerdau by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 104,671,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,892,000 after buying an additional 6,223,715 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after buying an additional 2,142,732 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Gerdau by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,972,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 1,849,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Gerdau by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,372,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Gerdau by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,888,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 486,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

