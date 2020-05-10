ValuEngine Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “Hold”

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

