Analysts Issue Forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of LPX opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,192.19 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $123,413,000 after purchasing an additional 539,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 735,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,943,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,115,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 165,467 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

