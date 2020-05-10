Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.32

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 1359889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.