Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.32

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 1359889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

