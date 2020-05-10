Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.57

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 104000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

Coral Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

