Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (TSE:CAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.94, with a volume of 4900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.98.

About Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

