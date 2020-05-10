Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.09

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$24.09 and last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 1757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.99. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

