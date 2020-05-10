Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.15

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 477700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

