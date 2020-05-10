Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 370000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 59.01 and a current ratio of 59.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

