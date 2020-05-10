Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

