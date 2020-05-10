GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $4.16 on Friday. GasLog has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $326.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GasLog by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 359,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $6,213,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

