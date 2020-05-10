Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

