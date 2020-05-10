Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDP. Capital One Financial upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $13.34.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.