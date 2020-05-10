ValuEngine Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to “Hold”

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

