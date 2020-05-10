ValuEngine Upgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to “Hold”

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ORKLY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Northern Dynasty Minerals Hits New 52-Week High at $1.32
Northern Dynasty Minerals Hits New 52-Week High at $1.32
Coral Gold Resources Hits New 1-Year High at $0.57
Coral Gold Resources Hits New 1-Year High at $0.57
Caledonia Mining Hits New 12-Month High at $19.00
Caledonia Mining Hits New 12-Month High at $19.00
Tecsys Sets New 12-Month High at $24.09
Tecsys Sets New 12-Month High at $24.09
Typhoon Exploration Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07
Typhoon Exploration Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report