iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $133.71

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.71 and last traded at $133.60, with a volume of 27476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Equity Income

