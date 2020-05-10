Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.91

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.91 and last traded at C$10.79, with a volume of 294563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.38.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.98.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$140.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.