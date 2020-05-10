SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.16

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.16 and last traded at $100.16, with a volume of 109043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,742,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

