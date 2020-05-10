Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.44

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 4793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

