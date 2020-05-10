Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.92

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $209.92 and last traded at $208.83, with a volume of 99071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.07.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $9,095,276.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,216,415.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $291,703.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,598,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,179 shares of company stock worth $32,391,290. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

