AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.21

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 48133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 574,205 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

