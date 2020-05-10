Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK) Trading Down 12.5%

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (CNSX:PKK)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 225,698 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Peak Positioning Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:PKK)

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company primarily in China. The company operates Gold River, a product procurement and purchase order financing platform that allows businesses to order various industrial products, metals, and raw materials; and Cubeler, a commercial lending platform that reads and analyses financial data from the registered businesses' accounting software and other sources, and matches the financial data with the credit criteria of lenders that are also registered on the platform.

