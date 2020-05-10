Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Trading 23.1% Higher

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO)’s share price traded up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.60, 128,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 50,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Mogo Finance Technology from C$7.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Mogo Finance Technology from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.92.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

