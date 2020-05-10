eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.08

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 167181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

