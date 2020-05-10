IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $298.64

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $298.64 and last traded at $292.13, with a volume of 55814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

