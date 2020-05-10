ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.49

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 37836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,597,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

