iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.00

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.37, with a volume of 25005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.