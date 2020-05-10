Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$62.00 and last traded at C$60.51, with a volume of 48928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

