Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $158.54

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.54 and last traded at $158.18, with a volume of 139185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

