Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.99

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.99 and last traded at $149.25, with a volume of 9789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,842.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

