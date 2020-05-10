Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.48

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €88.48 ($102.88) and last traded at €87.14 ($101.33), with a volume of 16853 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.72 ($99.67).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.13 ($98.99).

The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.20 and its 200-day moving average is €62.84.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

