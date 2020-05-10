Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE) shares were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 235,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 73,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

