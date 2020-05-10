Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.60

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €149.60 ($173.95) and last traded at €149.20 ($173.49), with a volume of 51884 shares. The stock had previously closed at €142.30 ($165.47).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC8. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €110.60 ($128.60).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

