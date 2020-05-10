Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.20

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €75.20 ($87.44) and last traded at €75.10 ($87.33), with a volume of 10144 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.25 ($85.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.33 ($77.13).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.15 and a 200 day moving average of €61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.53.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

