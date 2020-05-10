Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Shares Down 4.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.21 and last traded at C$11.47, 184,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 851,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$113,081.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,688.32. Also, Director David Awram purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

